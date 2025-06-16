Budget schools demand release of pending govt dues

Hyderabad: The Best Available Schools Management Association (BASMA) in Hyderabad, Telangana, has demanded the immediate release of pending government dues by June 20. During a meeting held on Sunday, the association highlighted that there are 237 ‘Best Available Schools’ (BAS) operating across 33 districts, specifically aimed at providing education to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in private schools. Currently, approximately 2,500 students are enrolled in these private institutions under the scheme. This initiative was launched by the government 30 years ago to support underprivileged students. Many of the students admitted under this scheme are the first in their families to receive an education. Additionally, a significant number of these students come from families affected by the ‘Jogini’ system and from agricultural labourer backgrounds.

Kesa Veeranna, the association’s president, and Yadagiri Sekhara Rao, its general secretary, stated that only budget schools are willing to admit students under this scheme, which is designed to support the education of SC and ST students. Unfortunately, corporate schools have not extended their cooperation.

The state government reportedly spends Rs 1.5 lakh per student in residential schools and Rs 50,000 on day scholars. However, under this specific scheme, the government allocates only Rs 42,000 for hostel students and Rs 28,000 for day scholars to the budget schools. Despite the cooperation extended by these schools, the non release of funds poses serious financial challenges for these institutions.

BASMA leaders noted that in the 2024-25 academic year, about 3,000 students from Best Available Schools appeared for the Class 10 examinations, with an impressive 98 per cent qualifying. Furthermore, 25 per cent of those students scored 500 marks or more.

Representatives of the association said that they had approached several ministers regarding the release of pending dues, but their efforts have, to date, been in vain. The schools reopened on June 12, yet the state government has not released the necessary funds, leaving BASMA school management in a difficult position. This situation has also hindered the schools’ ability to admit new students under the scheme.

The association has demanded that the pending dues be released by June 20. They also assured parents and students interested in enrolling in budget schools that admissions will only proceed after the state government releases the required funds.