Burglars Steal Gold and Cash Worth Rs 60 Lakh from Retired Officer’s Home

Burglars broke into the home of a retired GST officer, Akula Hari Rao, in Madhuranagar Colony. They stole gold, diamond jewelry, and cash worth Rs 60 lakh.

The burglars used fake keys to enter the house. They broke open the lockers and took the valuables inside.

Hari Rao and his family had gone to their native place in Andhra Pradesh on June 21. When they came back on June 24, they saw the main door was open and things were scattered inside.

They found the bedroom locker had been forced open and valuables were missing.

Hari Rao gave a complaint to the police. The Madhuranagar police have started an investigation.