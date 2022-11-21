  • Menu
Bus catches fire in Hyderabad's Old city

Highlights

  • Incident took place near the Ambedkar statue in NM Guda under Bahadurpura police station limits
  • Police believe short circuit is reason behind the incident

Hyderabad: Panic triggered after a massive fire broke out in a bus parked near the Ambedkar statue in NM Guda under Bahadurpura police station limits.

According to the sources, the bus completely gutted in the fire and one bus partially caught in the fire. After receiving the information from the locals, the police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

It is suspected that a short circuit is a reason behind the fire accident. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway to trace whether the accident was caused due to short circuit or other reasons.

