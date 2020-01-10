Businesses to down shutters for Tiranga Rally

Charminar: Expressing solidarity with 'Tiranga Rally' organied by the United Muslim Action Committee, the Old City Hyderabad Traders Association on Thursday announced that businesses and shops would remain closed on Friday.

Addressing the media persons, the association said, "All trade establishments and shops will be closed from 1 pm to 5 pm on Friday." The rally would commence at 2pm from Eidgah Mir Alam after Friday prayers there and proceed to Shashtripuram Ground.

"The Tiranga Rally is being organized to protest against the black laws of CAA, and proposed NPR and NRC which are unconstitutional and against the secular character of India. The voices which would be raised during the Rally would echo the mood of the country," the association leaders said.

Mehfooz Ahmed, president, Mohammed Akbar, vice president, Abid Moizuddin, secretary and executive members Shakeel Ahmed Siddiqui, Irfan Sayani also spoke. The Old City is a business hotspot for textiles, clothing, jewellery, furnishing, kitchenware, footwear among many other thriving trades.