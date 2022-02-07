Buzz on tie-up with PK leaves TRS MLAs jittery

Hyderabad: At a time when there are talks that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to have a tie up with election strategist Prashant Kishor, the TRS MLAs are a worried lot after they came to know that there would be a survey and a report would be prepared on their performance.

There have been talks of KCR planning to rope in Prashant Kishor for next election. The party leadership wants to have a hat-trick victory in the next election, but feels threat from BJP that spreading its tentacles to every nook and cranny in the State. The pink party leaders reportedly held discussions with Prashant Kishor seeking suggestions for the next election.

However, there is no official confirmation from sources yet on this. While the news of the tie-up with Prashant Kishor is making party leaders happy, it is also making the elected representatives a worried lot. The MLAs are said to be worried because, the election strategist, as part of his work, conducts the survey of MLAs in office and report their shortcomings. His team not only conducts surveys, but also insists on changing MLAs who are under-performing and this has become a topic of discussion among the legislators.

Several leaders from the party said that this was the approach of Prashant Kishor's team in Andhra Pradesh, where the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had to change candidates. Similar, was the case in the West Bengal elections too. There is a lot of time left for the elections in the State, but the party leaders believe that the survey reports may come anytime because the Chief Minister had said that he would announce the candidates six months prior to the elections. This is the reason why the TRS MLAs are jittery and have been focusing on their constituencies these days.