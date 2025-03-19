Live
Café Niloufer Unveils India’s Largest Tea Café in Hyderabad
Hyderabad has a new landmark for tea enthusiasts, as Café Niloufer opens its grandest outlet yet in Raidurg’s Orbit Building. Spanning an impressive 40,000 square feet in Tower 2, this latest addition to the beloved brand’s legacy is being hailed as the largest tea café in the country.
With a seating capacity exceeding 700, the new space seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, offering guests an immersive experience. A striking centrepiece, ‘Niloufer’s Kettle of Love,’ weighing two tonnes, stands as a tribute to the café’s rich heritage and journey over the years.
Designed with versatility in mind, the second floor serves as a dedicated space for private gatherings and celebrations, elevating the dining experience. Meanwhile, an open-air seating area allows patrons to enjoy Café Niloufer’s signature tea and delicacies in a relaxed, alfresco setting.
“Our vision was to craft an environment where every visitor feels at home while savouring the finest and most authentic tea,” said Anumula Shashank, Managing Director of Café Niloufer. “Whether it’s a casual visit or a special occasion, we want every moment here to be memorable.” With its blend of nostalgia and innovation, Café Niloufer’s latest outlet is set to become a cherished destination for Hyderabad’s tea lovers.