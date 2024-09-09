Call 139 for all railway travel grievances: SCR

  • Menu
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has appealed to passengers to use “139”, the Rail Madad Help Line, for all types of assistance or grievances related to travel, as all help lines pertaining to the Railway have been integrated into this single number.

According to SCR officials, this will help the rail users to overcome the inconvenience of multiple helpline numbers for different types of grievances and enquiries.

