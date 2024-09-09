Live
- Left high & dry, Bachupally lake falls prey to land sharks
- Delhi govt to notify new rates, norms for buses at ISBTs
- MP Aruna: Support farmers who lost crops
- MLA assures help to flood-hit people
- Union Minister Bandi inaugurates hospital
- Incensed over HYDRA operations, dwellers threaten self-immolation
- Voluntary act by Jayabheri firm
- Farmers’ deaths not suicides, but murders by govt: Harish
- Bhatti calls for survey of rain losses, presents aid
- Naini hits back: BRS delayed Kalakshetram for commissions
Just In
Call 139 for all railway travel grievances: SCR
Highlights
The South Central Railway has appealed to passengers to use “139”, the Rail Madad Help Line, for all types of assistance or grievances related to travel, as all help lines pertaining to the Railway have been integrated into this single number.
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has appealed to passengers to use “139”, the Rail Madad Help Line, for all types of assistance or grievances related to travel, as all help lines pertaining to the Railway have been integrated into this single number.
According to SCR officials, this will help the rail users to overcome the inconvenience of multiple helpline numbers for different types of grievances and enquiries.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS