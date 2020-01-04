Call for Auto Bandh on Jan 8 in Telangana

Himayatnagar: The Telangana Auto Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Thursday called for auto bandh on January 8, when a general strike will be observed by trade unions to protest against the anti-worker policies of both the Central and the State governments.

Leaders of JAC D Venkatesham (AITUC),Amanullah Khan (TDJACV), Kiran (IFTU),V Marayya (TRVSV), Mallesh Goud (NTUC), Ajay Babu (CITU), Srinu (IFTU), Mirza Beg Salim (owners' association), Sathi Babu (TADU), R Malleshm, S Ashok, Ch Jangayya, Narsimha (AITUC) called for the bandh.

The leaders demanded scrapping of the MV Act, a State welfare board for auto workers, reduction of hike insurance rates , aid for Rs 10,000 in Telangana to auto drivers (as given in AP), banning entry of district autos into Hyderabad, extending Rs 5 lakh insurance to deaths and deformities and steps to check 'loot' of auto financers. They expressed resentment over non-increase of auto fares and called upon auto drivers and van/cab-owners to join the bandh on January 8.