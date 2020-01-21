Call to vote for selfless service

Pargi: Congress candidate from ninth ward Syeda Shabbe Noor Sultana took out door to door campaign on Monday. She sought voters' blessings and promised them that she would render services selflessly if elected to power.

Vikarabad DCC President T Rammohan Reddy took part in the campaign. He called upon voters not to believe the false promises of TRS. Sultana asked voters to give her a chance so that she can prove herself and strive for the development of the ward. She said she would solve the problems and also ensured to provide basic amenities in the ward.