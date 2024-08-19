Can Intermediate be studied in a ‘regular part-time’ mode?

Hyderabad: Are you a parent or student who still wishes to join the first year of the two-year intermediate course of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) in a 'regular part-time mode'?

According to the TGBIE, students can take admission into the Intermediate course for the academic year 2024-25 till August 20. This is a newly extended date within which the TGBIE has asked the junior colleges affiliated with it to admit students into the first-year course of the two-year Intermediate course. The board has also notified a list of the colleges affiliated with it. The extended date is for students to study the two-year intermediate in a regular mode of study.

That apart, the TGBIE recognises another mode of pursuing the two-year course. A student can study the first year on their own and appear for the Intermediate board exams as a private candidate, in the private mode of study.

However, while the first two are officially recognised modes of study, it is open for parents to admit their wards to a third mode of studying the intermediate course in a regular part-time mode. According to sources, this ‘officially unofficial mode’ of study is devised by some entrepreneurial individuals with out-of-box thinking.

Speaking to The Hans India, an official of such an enterprise located in Madhapur said that that there are so many institutions like theirs across the city and elsewhere making a killing with crores of rupees annual turnover.

Explaining the modus operandi of such institutions that are ready to admit students in the Intermediate course along with hostel facility, he said, “The student will be admitted in the JEE and Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) at the institute. The institute is not affiliated with the TGBIE. But, it has tied up with three colleges affiliated with the board. Whosoever admitted our institute is parallelly admitted in the junior colleges affiliated to the Board. There is no need to regularly attend classes in those colleges.”

That makes the student a regular student at the institute and studies intermediate courses part-time in the TGBIE-affiliated college. “Everything will be taken care of. All that parents or students have to do is, pay Rs 1.25 lakh to get admission as a day scholar and Rs 2.25 lakh with hostel accommodation,” he said.

When asked whether the student admitted would be deprived of not studying as a regular student in a TGBIE-affiliated college, he clarified, “Every institute in Hyderabad tied-up with two or three colleges where while the student studies for JEE and other such examinations at the institute will continue to be on the rolls as a regular student in genuinely TGBIE-affiliated junior college.”