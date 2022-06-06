Canada TRS NRI wing holds TS Formation Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi NRI wing, Canada conducted the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on a grand scale. On the occasion, several NRIs joined the party in the presence of TRS NRI wing president K Krishna.

He said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has fulfilled the aspirations and dreams of the people of the State by achieving statehood to Telangana through a peaceful movement. Krishna said that State IT and Industry Minister K T Rama Rao succeeded in bringing reputed world companies to Hyderabad to invest and set up the IT and manufacturing companies. The investors from Canada also praised the unique industrial policies brought into the force by the Telangana government.