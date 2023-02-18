Canadian delegation visits TSPICCC

Hyderabad: Officials from the Consulate General of Canada in Bengaluru and the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi visited the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate and Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TSPICCC) on Friday.

The delegation included the Consul at the Consulate General of Canada in Bengaluru, Daniel Morency, Consul at the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi, Claude Rochon, and Senior Consular Program Officer at the High Commission of Canada, Jaswinder Singh, met Hyderabad Police commissioner CV Anand.

CP Anand apprised the delegates of the working mechanism of the facility and how it enables the police force to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies. "The system demonstrates the city's commitment to public safety and the use of technology to enhance law enforcement capabilities. In fact, this is on par with other tactical command control centres in many developed countries." the delegates opined.

Prior to their interaction with CP Anand, the group visited the SHE teams and the Bharosa centre of city Police. DCP Sneha Mehra briefed them about the incognito services of the SHE teams, the relief and rehabilitation measures, and child-friendly courts and apprised them about the women's safety measures being implemented in the state capital.

The officials also highly appreciated the Telangana government for bolstering overall inclusive growth through a proper security framework and lauded the services of SHE teams and Bharosa. Overall, the meeting was a productive exchange of ideas and information between Canadian officials and the Hyderabad Police commissioner's office.