Candidates cautioned not to breach expenses limit

Rajendranagar: In order to ensure that the contesting candidates do not exceed the excessive expenditure limits during the ongoing municipal election, an awareness meeting was organised at the office of Commissioner, Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality, here on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Chandrakala, the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Rajendranagar, said all the candidates must be aware of the expenditure they were spending on the campaign for which the Election Committed has fixed the limit at Rs 1.5 lakhs overall. More importantly, all the candidates must have day-to-day records of their expenditure and submit the same to the authorities concerned.

"Not submitting any of the mentioned documents on the expenditure incurred will surely land the candidates in legal trouble," she warned. ACP Ashoke Chakravarthi urged the candidates to avoid face off with other parties during the campaign as this would create a law and order situation.

The Special Grade Municipal Commissioner, Bandlaguda Jagir, Krishna Mohan Reddy also spoke on the occasion. Candidates in all the 22 wards under the Bandlaguda Jagir participated in the meeting.