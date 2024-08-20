Cantt MLA takes part in ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh participated in the 200-year-old Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Secunderabad Ganesh Temple. Kumbhabhishekam is a ritual conducted every 12 years in Hindu temples to renew the divine nature of the existing idols.

Former chairman of the temple Satyanarayana, Sadananda Goud, Ashok, Vinod, Srisailam, Badrinath Yadav, Tejpal, RD Nagesh Yadav, Santhosh Yadav, and temple priests and officials participated in the event.