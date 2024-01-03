Card competition held in Khairatabad amid Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary

In today's event in Khairatabad Constituency, a card competition was organized at the Devarakonda Basti Primary School to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mata Savitribai Phule who is regarded as the mother of education and India's first Panthulamma Sangskarta woman who inspired self-pride among the community. The event also honoured the teachers and distributed sweets.

Several dignitaries participated in the program, including Constituency Presidents Dorapalli Ramesh and Women Convener Khamsa Banjara Hills. General Secretary Praveen Kumar, Media Incharge Janakiram, and Vice President Vishnumurthy Laxman Garu were also present to show their support and involvement in the event.