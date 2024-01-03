Live
- Akali Dal to hold Punjab Bachao Yatra from Feb 1
- ONGC wins 7 of 10 oil exploration blocks put up for bidding
- Verbal Spat Between TMC And BJP Escalates Over Pending MNREGA Funds In West Bengal
- Congress Alleges BJP's Attempt To Replicate Godhra Incident In Karnataka Amid Ayodhya Protests
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former MP Chief Minister, Renames New Home 'Mama ka Ghar' In Symbolic Gesture
- Odisha CM inaugurates Lower Suktel Irrigation project
- SC issues notice to Centre, 11 states on PIL highlighting caste-based discrimination in jail manuals
- Nitish a vastly experienced leader, capable of becoming PM: Cong leader
- Technical Glitch Observed in Private Aircraft
- Araku Coffee won ODOP Award
Card competition held in Khairatabad amid Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary
In today's event in Khairatabad Constituency, a card competition was organized at the Devarakonda Basti Primary School to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mata Savitribai Phule who is regarded as the mother of education and India's first Panthulamma Sangskarta woman who inspired self-pride among the community. The event also honoured the teachers and distributed sweets.
Several dignitaries participated in the program, including Constituency Presidents Dorapalli Ramesh and Women Convener Khamsa Banjara Hills. General Secretary Praveen Kumar, Media Incharge Janakiram, and Vice President Vishnumurthy Laxman Garu were also present to show their support and involvement in the event.
