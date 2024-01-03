  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Card competition held in Khairatabad amid Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary

Card competition held in Khairatabad amid Savitribai Phules birth anniversary
x
Highlights

In today's event in Khairatabad Constituency, a card competition was organized at the Devarakonda Basti Primary School to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mata Savitribai Phule who is regarded as the mother of education and India's first Panthulamma Sangskarta woman who inspired self-pride among the community

In today's event in Khairatabad Constituency, a card competition was organized at the Devarakonda Basti Primary School to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mata Savitribai Phule who is regarded as the mother of education and India's first Panthulamma Sangskarta woman who inspired self-pride among the community. The event also honoured the teachers and distributed sweets.

Several dignitaries participated in the program, including Constituency Presidents Dorapalli Ramesh and Women Convener Khamsa Banjara Hills. General Secretary Praveen Kumar, Media Incharge Janakiram, and Vice President Vishnumurthy Laxman Garu were also present to show their support and involvement in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X