Live
Just In
Case booked against BJP MLA Raja Singh in Solapur
Cases were registered against them under sections 153A and 295A of the IPC
Hyderabad: Maharashtra Solapur Police has registered a case against BJP Telangana MLA Raja Singh. Along with him, a case has also been filed against former Maharashtra CM Narayana Rane's son, MLA Nitish Rane. They were accused of giving speeches to incite religious hatred.
Going into the details of the case... Hindu Jana Akrosh rally was organized from Rajendra Chowk to Kanna Chowk in Sholapur last Saturday. Along with Raja Singh and Nitish Rane, Hindu Samaj leaders and local people attended the event in large numbers. On this occasion, complaints were received at Jail Road Police Station against them for making hateful speeches against a religion. Due to this, cases were registered against them under sections 153A and 295A of the IPC.
Police officials said that Raja Singh had made controversial comments about love jihad. He said that Nitish Rane spoke about jihadis and the demolition of mosques. In this background, they said that cases have been registered against them.