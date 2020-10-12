Cash for vote: MP Revanth reddy appears before ACB court

Telangana Congress working president and MP Revanth Reddy has appeared before ACB court in Hyderabad today in cash for vote case. Along with Revanth, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Sebastian, Uday Sinha who are also the suspects in the case appeared in the court. The court examined the FSL report and audio tapes submitted by the ACB.

Revanth Reddy who is the A1 in the case is currently on bail. Reddy was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on May 31, 2015 when he was allegedly offering Rs 50 lakh to MLA Stephenson to vote for TDP-BJP candidates in legislative council election of Telangana. The ACB laid a trap on the complaint of Stephenson and arrested Revanth Reddy, his aides in the case.

Across the country, 4,859 cases against the public representatives have been pending including 143 from Telangana. The special sessions court in Nampally would hear the cases every day and all the public representatives including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs involved in the cases should appear before the court.