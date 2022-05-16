Cashier who fled with cash from BoB surrenders before court

Hyderabad: In a turn of events, the cashier who fled with Rs 22.53 lakhs from Bank of Baroda branch in Saheb Nagar of Vansathalipuram, has surrendered before the Rangareddy Court on Monday. The cashier identified as Praveen decamped with Rs 22.53 lakhs from the bank on May 10. The police registered a case against Praveen on request of bank manager Vinay Kumar. The police after a thorough investigation stated that Praveen lost all the looted money in a cricket betting. However, after two days of absconding, Praveen released video selfie denying the statement of the police. Praveen on Monday has surrendered before the Court. The Court will take further course of action. However, a case has been already registered against the cashier and an investigation was underway.

The suspect, Praveen Kumar, who works as a cashier in the bank's branch at Saheb Nagar, reportedly complained of ill health and took permission from the branch manager to go out and get some medicines on Tuesday. He is suspected to have fled with the cash while leaving.