Caste-free Vanabhojanam program held at Vanasthalipuram

The caste-free Vanabhojanam program held at Mahaveer Harina Vanasthali Park in Vanasthalipuram was a successful and significant event. It aimed to counter the growing trend of vanabhojana, especially among the dominant caste, which has been causing an increase in caste consciousness and damaging society. The program emphasized the importance of an alternative culture that recognises the unity of all human beings.

Despite initial concerns about low attendance on the day of the election results, the number of people who showed up exceeded expectations, demonstrating their commitment to the cause. Many newcomers also participated in the event and were warmly welcomed by the Caste Eradication Society.

The chief guest, Ranga Reddy District Judge Jaya Prasad, attended the program for the first time, making the occasion even more special. B. Sambasivarao, the National President of Manav Vikasa Vedika, spoke about the significance and necessity of caste-free van bhojana programs. Other important figures, such as Lakshmi Nageshwar Garu, Gutta Jyotsna Garu, Sharif Gora, and Yadagiri, also encouraged the participants.



The event included the active participation of leaders and members from various associations and societies, such as the Atheist movement, Samata Mission, Rational Society, and the Body Donors Association. Families from different cities, including Bapatla, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Miryalaguda, as well as IT professionals, joined in the program.

The success of the event can be attributed to the efforts of the association's general secretary, Krishna Chand, who designed the invitation cards, banners, and photo frames. The delicious lunch was sponsored by vice president Jyoti. The event was organized with the active participation of executive secretaries Rafi-Dayamani, Bibi Shah-Kavitha, and other members.









Participants engaged enthusiastically in various games and activities throughout the program. The photo frame setup with the slogan "We are ideal Indians" was a special attraction.

The author expresses gratitude to all the family members, friends, and members of various associations who participated in the caste-free vanabhojanalu program. They encourage everyone to move forward with renewed enthusiasm in the future.