CAT orders Ronald Rose to serve in Telangana

Hyderabad: AP cadre IAS officer Ronald Rose has got a big relief as the CAT (Central Administrative Tribunal) issued orders permitting the official to continue his services in the Telangana State. Before his repatriation to Andhra, Ronald Rose served in key posts like Secretary to Finance and also Energy Department. He also held the post of CMD of the TRANSCO and GENCO.

Under the AP Reorganisation Act, the IAS official was allotted to Andhra Pradesh. However, he continued in Telangana till October last year. After the Department of personnel and training issued strict orders, the Telangana government relieved Ronald Rose and the official joined Andhra cadre. The senior IAS official wanted to continue in Telangana only since he was the most sought after ‘efficient’ officer for a few influential leaders in the Congress government. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka allotted focal posts to the officer who also played an important role during BRS regime by getting plum posts in key wings.