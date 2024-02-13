Catchword ‘299 TMC’ previous Cong govt’s contribution: Kadiyam Srihari

Hyderabad: While blaming the existing problems with water sharing on the previous Congress government under the Unified AP, former major irrigation minister Kadiyam Srihari recalled how the 299 TMC (water allocation from the Krishna River) continued to figure even after the formation of Telangana.

While coming to the rescue of former minister T Harish Rao during a short discussion on the resolution on KRMB, Srihari said that the 299 TMC was originally allocated by the Bachawat Tribunal, which awarded its final order before the formation of Telangana. He blamed the earlier Congress government under YSR for existing problems and said that former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had ‘bulldozed’ challenges to any of his decisions, and none had dared to counter his decisions. “The 299 TMC out of 811 TMC was based on water utilisation for projects in two States. This was a project-wise allocation that was apportioned,” he said.

Later, while taking part in the short discussion, Station Ghanpur MLA urged that State should push for early judgement on the Brajesh Kumar tribunal and the Centre should be pressed with the demand for speeding up this.