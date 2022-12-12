CBI quizzes MLC Kavitha for 7 hours in liquorgate

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who was questioned for about seven hours on Sunday by the CBI regarding the Delhi liquor scam, will decide her future course of action soon.

Soon after the CBI officials left for Delhi, Kavitha, accompanied by Minister T Srinivas Yadav, went to Pragathi Bhavan and held consultations with her father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and legal experts. She is said to have explained to the CM in detail about day's developments.

There was some commotion at her Banjara Hills residence in the evening as the CBI team was still inside her house beyond 6 pm. A large number of followers and party leaders including some legislators reached there and expressed concern as to why the officials were still inside though the questioning as per rules should end by 6 pm or so.

A little later, after the officials left the place, Kavitha came out into the balcony waived at the followers but did not speak to anyone.

It may be mentioned here that the CBI had given her a notice under 160-161 CrPC as witness in the case. Legal experts say that if the CBI is convinced with her statement, then they may not question her again. But there is a possibility that they may mention her name in the charge-sheet as witness and if the court summons her, she may have to appear before the court as a witness.

A team of the CBI sleuths, including a women officer, arrived at the residence of Kavitha at 11 am on Sunday in two vehicles amid tight security.

The surroundings of Kavitha's house were deserted before the arrival of the CBI officials as she had requested her supporters and BRS leaders and workers not to gather there.

Though there has been no official statement from the CBI or Kavitha regarding the questioning and the issues that figured, it is being said that the CBI officials had come with a questionnaire on issues pertaining to the scam like why she had to change her cell phones frequently, whether she knows Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Amit, Abhishek, etc.