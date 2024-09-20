Live
Just In
CCYJ, NALSAR, TG Prisons dept hold workshop
Hyderabad: The Centre for Child and Youth Justice, NALSAR University of Law, hosted a consultation workshop on adopting the “Model Prisoners and Correctional Services Act 2023” in Telangana in collaboration with the Telangana State Prisons Department on Thursday.
Prof. N Vasanthi, Registrar, NALSAR University of Law during the inaugural session thanked the Telangana State Prison Department for collaborating with NALSAR University of Law in reviewing the Model Prisons Act for Telangana State. She recalled that NALSAR has been involved in drafting and review of nearly 300 legislations, rules and regulations since its inception.
The first session focussed discussions on the Review and Modalities for the Adoption of the Model Prisons Act, 2023, for Telangana. Dr Soumya Mishra, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana State, presided over the session. Y Rajesh, IG Prisons, N. Murali Babu, IG Prisons (Welfare), Dr D Srinivas, DIG Prisons (HR), Hyderabad, M Sampath, DIG Prisons (WR), Hyderabad participated.
The prison officials presented the issues arising in the wake of the new act and the process being adopted by the Prisons Department of Telangana to tune its procedures and practices in tune with the Act.
Dr Soumya Mishra remarked that the present legislation governing the prisons in the country viz. The Prisons Act, of 1894 and the Prisoners Act of 1900 are more than a century old, and it was therefore felt that these Acts need to be updated and replaced by a progressive and robust Act which is in tune with contemporary modern-day needs and correctional ideology.