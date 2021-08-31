Cellbay targets Rs 1,000 crore turnover

Hyderabad: Multi-brand mobile retail chain Cellbay is moving forward to take the brand to next level in five years meeting a milestone of over 200 stores and acquiring one million satisfied customers with a targeted Rs 1,000 crore turnover, said Nagaraju Soma, Managing Director.

To mark its fifth anniversary, Cellbay announced business expansion plans in the South. Speaking to the media, he expressed happiness in providing direct employment to over 700 and to over 1,000 indirectly.

This journey is successful with the support of customers, brand associates and energetic team. He said, "Cellbay is expanding its wings across nook and corner of the country, providing after sales service along with best products. Suhaas Nallacheru, director (strategy and planning) said, "I along with team, are working on realigning stores in terms of location for a better customer vicinity and ambience for an improvised experience.

The ultimate goal of the one stop solution is to give most memorable shopping experience." Sanjana, director (HR and marketing) said, "Our team identifies customer needs and plans marketing activities accordingly to reach the consumer in appropriate time."

Krishnaprasad, vice-president said, "The fully motivated Cellbay team is equipped with energy and enthusiasm to reach the goal set by the management in five years." Sunil Baby, director, offline sales (Xiaomi India), Deepak Nakra, director, Realme, prominent persons from various brands and business associates joined the event to congratulate the Cellbay management and the team.