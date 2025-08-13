Central Bank ED visits Hyd’bad for strategic outreach

Hyderabad: Executive Director of Central Bank of India M. V. Murali Krishna visited Hyderabad on Tuesday, as part of a strategic outreach program aimed at strengthening partnerships and engaging with corporate clients.

During his visit to the Hyderabad Zonal Office, Murali Krishna met with several corporate clients. He emphasized that with the bank’s current high liquidity positions, Central Bank of India is pursuing an aggressive strategy for credit growth. The Executive Director discussed key initiatives, shared organization updates, and explored future growth opportunities.

The bank which presently handles business worth Rs 7 lakh crore is targeting to surpass Rs 8 lakh crore in business within this financial year. As a part of the visit, the Executive Director also toured specific facilities of the Zonal Office and acknowledged the contribution of the local team, praising their dedication and performance.