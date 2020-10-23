Central team continues to inspect flood-hit areas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The central team continued to inspect flood-affected areas in the city on the second day of its visit to Hyderabad. The team visited Nagole, Bandlaguda, Raja Rajeshwari Colony, Hayathnagar and other neighbouring areas.

The team led by the joint secretary Praveen Kumar and the members interacted with the residents and local officials. Residents in Raja Rajeshwari colony, Nagole told the team that their houses were submerged under six-feet of the floodwater.

The officials also enquired about overflowing of Nagole and Bandlaguda lakes causing the colonies flooded with rainwater.

On Thursday, after meeting the Chief Secretary at BRK Bhavan, the team visited Chandrayangutta, Balapur, Falaknuma, Kandikalgate, Charminar, Appa lake in Gagan Pahad, Palle Cheruvu and spoke to the residents. Meanwhile, another toured in Siddipet district. They also examined the crops damaged due to the rains in Markuk, Chinnathimmapur and Annasagar in Mulugu mandal. Collector Venkatram Reddy submitted a report of losses incurred due to rains.