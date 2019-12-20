Central trade unions hold meet at AITUC office

Kapra: Central trade unions meeting was held at AITUC office here on Friday. CITU state secretary called upon the unions to make the nation-wide general strike to be held on January 8.

They decided to publicise the general strike through pamphlets, posters in industrial areas. AITUC President Shankar Rao, CITU Medchal president A Ashok, Secretary G Srinivasulu, N Srinivas, Leaders M Srinivas, Praveen (IFTU), V Venkateshwara Rao (TNTUC), Swamy (IFTU) and others were present.