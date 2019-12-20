Trending :
Central trade unions hold meet at AITUC office

Central trade unions hold meet at AITUC office
Central trade unions meeting was held at AITUC office here on Friday. CITU state secretary called upon the unions to make the nation-wide general...

Kapra: Central trade unions meeting was held at AITUC office here on Friday. CITU state secretary called upon the unions to make the nation-wide general strike to be held on January 8.

They decided to publicise the general strike through pamphlets, posters in industrial areas. AITUC President Shankar Rao, CITU Medchal president A Ashok, Secretary G Srinivasulu, N Srinivas, Leaders M Srinivas, Praveen (IFTU), V Venkateshwara Rao (TNTUC), Swamy (IFTU) and others were present.

Top