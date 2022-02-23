Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology celebrates Founder's Day

Hyderabad: CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) celebrated Founder's Day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of founder-director, Dr PM Bhargava on Tuesday. Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to Union government, was the guest speaker for the event.

Said Dr Vinay K Nandicoori, CCMB director, "Dr PM Bhargava laid the foundation for setting up a world-class research institute in life sciences in the country. The institute's vision was and has been to address fundamental questions of biology and societal challenges through it. After more than 40 years of CCMB and training more than 400 PhD students, we see our students playing an important role in multiple areas of life sciences."

Prof Vijay Raghavan emphasised that "it is important for society to nurture young scientists to address questions of their interests while forging collaborations.