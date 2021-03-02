Centre partisan on Mudra loans: Vinod Kumar writes to Finance Minister

State Planning Commission Deputy Chairman and former MP Boinpally Vinod Kumar charged that the Centre is giving Mudra loans more to the BJP-ruled states and denying the same to Telangana state. Instead of 68 lakhs of people, the Centre so far gave loans only to 40.9 lakh people. What about the rest of 20 lakhs people and small traders who are awaiting the Mudra loans

Adarsh Nagar: The Telangana government on Tuesday took serious exception to the Centre for showing partisan attitude towards the state with regard to allocation of Mudra scheme loans.

State Planning Commission Deputy Chairman and former MP Boinpally Vinod Kumar accused the Centre of adopting dual standards on the Mudra loans. In a letter addressed to the Central finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, Vinod Kumar expressed his discontent at the deliberate attempt to ignore Telangana State.

He objected to the Centre for not giving quantum of loan amounts to the youngest state of India.

In the letter the former MP informed the finance minister that the Centre is not giving equal or adequate loan in the scheme meant for people. The TRS leader charged that the Centre is giving Mudra loans more to the BJP-ruled states and denying the same to Telangana state. Instead of 68 lakhs of people, the Centre so far gave loans only to 40.9 lakh people. What about the rest of 20 lakhs people and small traders who are awaiting the Mudra loans, he asked.

The Centre should give remaining loans through proper sanction of the funds he demanded. The Centre should take a call to offer personal loans under Mudra scheme and enable the poor do their businesses at a small level, he added.

The former MP said that the loans have to be offered through needs and banks in the State. The loans he said have to be offered to small traders who are eligible and people to start their small businesses he said. This sort of discouragement will not be good for the country for federal policies.