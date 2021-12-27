Centre should allay fears of States on National Education Policy

Hyderabad: B Vinod Kumar, vice-chairman, State Planning Commission, said on Sunday that the onus was on the Centre to allay fears of several States on the National Education Policy (NEP), while launching the national level edu X at Hitex, Madhapur.

He said in the implementation of NEP, it is the responsibility of the Centre to give clarity on the policy. During NEP discussion with Union minister Smruti Irani, he said, he had suggested amendments on a number of issues. He said there was a lack of clarity on NEP; the key responsibility for its implementation lies with the States. Kumar expressed concern that Corona has caused immense damage to the education sector as well as many other sectors. He directed the Central and State governments to declare 2022-23 as the year to cover the learning loss. He opined that conditions would need setting up of more primary schools in view of large-scale population growth in coming years.

President of State Trasma Y Shekhar Rao welcomed; chief secretary Madhusudan presented a report. Convener Dr E Prasad Rao, co-conveners IV Ramana Rao, Srikanth Reddy and representatives from various States participated.