Ch Rajeshwar Rao, a journalist of high standards: Former TN Governor

Former Tamil Nadu Governor PS Ramamohan Rao on Tuesday said that senior journalist Ch Rajeshwar Rao was a journalist of high standards. Ramamohan Rao was speaking in the condolence meeting of veteran journalist Ch Rajeshwar Rao organised by Telangana State Union of Working Journalists, Media Education Foundation India (MEFI) and Press Club of Hyderabad here on Tuesday. Ramamohan Rao recalled his association with Rajeshwar Rao as intelligence officer in 1982. "My friendship with Rajeshwar Rao grew more when he became the press advisor to N Janardhan Reddy (former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh). I used to think I read a lot of books about 28 to 30 per month but Rajeshwar Rao used to read more books than me," said Ramamohan Rao, recalling how Rajeshwar Rao used to follow high standards in journalism. He was a journalist with high standards, said Ramamohan Rao.





Senior Editor K Ramachandra Murthy said that Rajeshwar Rao had all the qualities which a journalist should have. He was the first full-fledged journalist working in New Delhi for a Telugu newspaper. His first three days in reporting gave three banner stories. There were very few who questioned Indira Gandhi and Rajeshwar Rao was one of them and Indira Gandhi also used to know by his name. He always used to ask everyone who met him to read books, said Ramachandra Murthy.





Former Press Academy (AP) Chairman D Amar shared his association with Rajeshwar Rao in the heritage building at Secretariat. Some journalists used to run away seeing him in the office because Rajeshwar Rao would call them and ask them to read books. "Some leaders claim to have read two lakh books, which means they have started reading from their birth," said Amar. Very few journalists would read like him, he added.





BJP Spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao said that he treasures every conversation he had with Rajeshwar Rao, who was his elder brother. "I have been associated with him as a board member for the last seven years. I consider him as a complete man. He played all types of roles and was extremely competitive and a journalist to the core. Young journalists should read about him and learn," said Krishna Sagar Rao. Senior journalist K Srinivas Reddy, Senior Journalist Virahat and others were also present.