Chandrababu and his wife meets Haryana Guv Bandaru Dattatreya

Telugu Desam National President N Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneshwari called on Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam National President N Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneshwari called on Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

According to Raj Bhavan personnel, the Telugu Desam Chief made a courtesy visit. Bandaru Dattatraya along with the lady Governor Bandaru Vasantha welcomed Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Smt Bhuvaneshwari with Shawl and Idol of Lord Sri Krishna.

