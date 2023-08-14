Live
- BHIMRAO RAMJI AMBEDKAR. Great Son of India
- Indian-origin scientist makes plant-based meat more juicy with no fat
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Palak Purswani is 'finale ready'
- KCR announces " Independence Day " Gift to farmers
- Telangana Governor Extends I-Day greetings
- Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster
- Sanjeevini-temple town’s own bright spot
- Netaji Suibhash Chandra Bose- Great Patriot and Champion of Indian Freedom struggle
- Nuggets which are most relevant today. Let’s ponder over it
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Alia Bhatt to attend grand finale, cheer for sister Pooja
Just In
Chandrababu and his wife meets Haryana Guv Bandaru Dattatreya
Highlights
Telugu Desam National President N Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneshwari called on Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan on Monday.
Hyderabad: Telugu Desam National President N Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneshwari called on Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan on Monday.
According to Raj Bhavan personnel, the Telugu Desam Chief made a courtesy visit. Bandaru Dattatraya along with the lady Governor Bandaru Vasantha welcomed Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Smt Bhuvaneshwari with Shawl and Idol of Lord Sri Krishna.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS