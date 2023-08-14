Chandrababu and his wife meets Haryana Guv Bandaru Dattatreya

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam National President N Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneshwari called on Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan on Monday.



According to Raj Bhavan personnel, the Telugu Desam Chief made a courtesy visit. Bandaru Dattatraya along with the lady Governor Bandaru Vasantha welcomed Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Smt Bhuvaneshwari with Shawl and Idol of Lord Sri Krishna.