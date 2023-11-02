Chandrababu arrives at AIG hospital in Hyderabad to undergo medical tests

HYDERABAD: TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, who was released on interim bail from Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, went to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli for a medical examination. Upon reaching his residence in Jubilee Hills, a team of AIG doctors met with Chandrababu to assess his health condition. Based on their recommendations, Chandrababu is undergoing tests at AIG Hospital today. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh also arrived at AIG hospital while the police have deployed forces in large numbers.



The doctors will conduct the necessary tests and provide him with the appropriate treatment. Additionally, he may also undergo eye tests at the LV Prasad Eye Hospital after the medical tests at AIG hospital.

Meanwhile, the arguments on the CID's supplementary petition seeking further conditions of on former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's interim bail continued on Wednesday. Chandrababu's lawyer, Dhammalapati Srinivas, argued that the conditions demanded by the CID mau violate Chandrababu's fundamental rights.

On the other hand, the CID's lawyer, AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, stated that Chandrababu had violated the court order by holding a media conference outside the jail. AAG also reminded that the court had granted interim bail to Chandrababu under special circumstances. However, the decision on the matter will be announced on Friday.



