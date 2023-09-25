Live
Just In
Chandramukhi-2 team seeks blessings of Ammavaru at Pedammathalli temple
Hyderabad: 'Peddamma Temple' is one of the famous temples in Hyderabad. This temple in Jubilee Hills is always crowded with devotees. People from the film industry visit this temple very often. Pooja programs of new movies are mostly held here and the number of people who visit Ammavari temple before the release of their movie is also high.
The team of 'Chandramukhi 2' also visited Peddamthalli temple. This movie is going to release on September 28. In this background, before the release of the film, the team visited Ammavari and received Ammavari's blessings to make this film a big success. Director P Vasu, Hero Lawrence, Heroines Kangana Ranaut - Mahima Nambiar visited the goddess and performed special pooja. Later, the movie was mentioned in the temple premises. On that occasion there was a crowd of fans. It is to be seen what kind of result this movie will get, which is releasing amid huge expectations.