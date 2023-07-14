Chandrayaan-3: Big boost to India’s moon mission

♦ It will also test new technologies for propulsion, communications, and life support

Hyderabad: India is geared up for the launch of its third lunar mission, known as Chandrayaan-3 on Friday at 2.35 pm. The nation encountered a significant setback in its previous endeavor, Chandrayaan-2, when the Vikram lander crashed during its descent to the moon in July 2019. Nevertheless, India remains steadfast in its determination to achieve success in lunar exploration, and Chandrayaan-3 represents a notable stride towards that objective. As far only three nations, the United States, Russia and Chinahave been successful for landing a spacecraft on the moon.

Speaking to The Hans India, about the objectives of Chandrayaan-3, space expert, Girish Linganna, said, “The mission aims to demonstrate the capability to safely land and rove on the lunar surface, conduct in-situ scientific experiments, and develop and demonstrate new technologies required for interplanetary missions.”It will alsotest new technologies for propulsion, communications, and life support and will be a major milestone in India’s space programme and will help to pave the way for future interplanetary missions, he added.

The major difference between Chandrayaan 2 and 3 is that the latter will be launched only with a lander and rover, while the former comprised of a lander, rover and orbiter.

Speaking about the advancements in Chandrayaan-3, Dr SrimathyKesan, founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, said, “Learning from the experience gained during Chadrayaan-2, the lander has undergone enhancements to ensure safe landing. With sensors, cameras, altimeters, and precise navigation systems, the mission aims to achieve landing and effectively navigate potential hazards on the lunar surface.”

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 is not without its challenges. Precise trajectory calculations, the selection of an optimal landing site, and the successful execution of critical maneuvers poses significant hurdles. However, ISRO’s experience and expertise gained from previous missions will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the mission, she added.

India’s space exploration ambitions are intertwined with Chadrayaan-3’s objectives. The mission’s technological advancements, scientific discoveries, and collaborative efforts will bolster India’s standing in the global space community.

Talking about the mission, Mylswamy Annadurai, Mission Director of Chandrayaan-1, said, “By achieving a soft landing on the moon with Chandrayaan-3, we aim to demonstrate that our capabilities extend beyond orbiting. This successful landing will validate that the accomplishment of Chandrayaan-1 was not a solitary triumph but a renewed focus on lunar exploration, and Chandrayaan-1 played a pivotal role in igniting this interest. Therefore, it is imperative for us to ensure the success of this mission, as it will further solidify our position in the international space community and contribute to the advancement of lunar exploration endeavors.”

Unlike Chandrayaan-1 and 2, this time we have expanded our landing target, increasing our chances of success.