Charminar: Telangana Staff contribute for expediting works

Charminar: Following the change of guard at the 8-decade old Government Nizamia Tibbi College (GNTC), the staff were encouraged to set things right rather lamenting about the delay in funds for renovation works. With the contribution of staff several works were taken up in the last couple of months and successfully executed while setting an example.



One of the major attractions at this institution is 'Nishaan-e-Tib' (symbol of Unani medicine), which saw the light of the day on January 26. In addition to this, several pending works were started with the staff's contribution.

According to the officials, the renovation works were taken by the newly appointed Principal of GNTC and Additional Director of Ayush Telangana State, Dr Mohammed Ahsan Farooqui. He encouraged the employees to take up renovation works through personal contribution. "In the first phase, we have founded a symbol of Unani medicine, which was thrown open to the public view on Republic Day. We have also renovated the dome like structure and a fountain", informed Assistant Professor and General Secretary Telangana Unani Medical Officers Association, Dr Hyder Yamani.

Speaking to The Hans India Dr Yamani said that the 'Nishaan-e-Tib' represents the history of GNTC and the symbol of Unani medicine. Symbol has the 'Hamam-Dasta' (Mortar-Pestle), which is used for pulverizing and grinding herbs and spices into pastes and mixtures etc. and at pedestal the history of GNTC is written. "We came up with the construction, following suggestion of the college's Principal. The dome like structure presents on the Charminar's side. And also fountain's renovation works were started around a month ago and were completed. And as part of the beautification, the condition of the garden was also improved", he added.

Govt's renovation works stand still

The commencement of renovation and refurbishing of Government Nizamia Tibbi College and General Hospital by the then Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy of united Andhra Pradesh started in the year 2011. Around Rs 3 crore were sanctioned for the works. In its first phase, the outer structure works were taken up and only half of the works were completed, and the other remaining works were stopped. Even after the outer structure's renovation, the condition deteriorated due to poor maintenance and again turned into black within few years after refurbishing.