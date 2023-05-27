Chartered Accountants can change governments: Bandi

Hyderabad: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said Chartered Accountants (CAs) were not just accountants, but also brand ambassadors of the country's economy. He said the CAs could change governments with their skills and reminded the exposure of 2G scam, coal mine scam during UPA government’s rule by CAG reports.



He said the CAs play an important role in the payment of various taxes by their clients and added that the taxes so paid were helping the Modi government to provide basic amenities to the poor in the country, including ration and houses. "After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the face of the Indian economy has changed and India has moved up from 10th to 5th position. Modi is working day and night with the resolve to make India number one by the year 2047 and I wish you all to be a part of this progress,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay was the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) held at Shilparamam in the city. The event was attended by thousands of the CA graduates and their parents. He said all the CAs had done their courses to bring name to the country by their sheer hard work and determination.