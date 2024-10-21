Cherlapalli railway station inching towards completion: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, said that Rs 430 crore have been spent to develop the Cherlapalli railway terminal. At present, 98 per cent of the work has been completed, and the station will be operated by the end of November.

Addressing the media after visiting the Cherlapalli railway terminal, he said that the Central government has focused special attention on the development of infrastructure in the State of Telangana. He said that a lot of injustice has been done to the railways since independence in Telangana. Keeping this in mind, the Centre has taken up the development of railways in mission mode, he highlighted. He emphasised that the electrification works of all the railway lines are also going on fast.

Kishan Reddy said that the operationalisation of the Cherlapalli terminal reduces the burden on Secunderabad, Kachiguda, and Nampally. He said that people can reach Charlapalli quickly via ORR. He stated that 98 per cent of the work has been completed. The rest of the work is planned to be completed within a month and make it accessible to the passengers and public. For this dual railway terminal, Rs 430 crore have been spent, and 20 trains stop at Cherlapalli terminal. Goods trains coming to Hyderabad also stop at Charlapally. Unloading and parking systems have been established from here. He said that the Charlapalli station has been constructed with complete state-of-the-art facilities. He said arrangements have been made for a waiting room, restroom, escalators, and lifts for disabled people and old people.

He said that the State government needs to establish road connectivity to go from Cherlapalli to the city. He said that the GM of South Central Railways had already written to the state government, and he had also written a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The State government has also responded that the work will be done expeditiously. He once again appealed to the state government to speed up the works, as further development is possible only if connectivity is easy. Kishan Reddy said that he would hold a meeting with the railway and government officials soon. The minister said that environmental measures have been taken in constructing Cherlapalli railway station.

To prevent railway accidents in Telangana, the Kavach system, designed with indigenous knowledge, is being developed as a pilot project. The results are coming successfully. He thanked Prime Minister Modi for the work related to Kavach in all parts of Telangana. Five Vande Bharat trains will arrive from Secunderabad. The number of these will be increased in the coming days. He said that there is a plan to start sleeper coaches in these types of trains.

Secundrabad Railway Station will be the best in South India with modern technology and facilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Secunderabad railway station before December 2025.