Cheruku Sangeetha takes part in pulse polio
Highlights

Corporator Cheruku Sangeetha Prashanth Goud inspected the pulse polio programme held in Nagole government school on Sunday.

Nagole: Corporator Cheruku Sangeetha Prashanth Goud inspected the pulse polio programme held in Nagole government school on Sunday. She also administered polio vaccine to some children who visited the centre. Aasa worker Sujatha and staff were present.

