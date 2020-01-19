Cheruku Sangeetha takes part in pulse polio
Highlights
Corporator Cheruku Sangeetha Prashanth Goud inspected the pulse polio programme held in Nagole government school on Sunday.
Nagole: Corporator Cheruku Sangeetha Prashanth Goud inspected the pulse polio programme held in Nagole government school on Sunday. She also administered polio vaccine to some children who visited the centre. Aasa worker Sujatha and staff were present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...