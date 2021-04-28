Chicken prices in Hyderabad drops to Rs 170 per kg

With no marriages, functions and official meetings in Hyderabad, the demand for chicken dropped to 30 per cent in the city which ensued to the decrease in price. The price of chicken which went on to hit Rs 270 per kg a few weeks ago has now declined to Rs 170 per kg.



Usually, the chicken sales goes up to Rs 9 lakh kilogram in Telangana per day which dipped to 5 lakh kilogram per day now.

One of the reasons for the decrease in demand is also night curfew imposed in the state when the demand for chicken in the restaurants soar. However, the curfew led the restaurants to shut before 8 pm everyday decreasing the chicken sales. Also, the state has also seen a dip in the import of chicken to the neighbouring states like Maharashtra, Karnataka where the lockdown was imposed by the respective state governments.

The poultry farmers were hit hard due to the sudden fall in the chicken demand. It is learned that poultry farmers increased the growth of chicken with the rise of demand in March. However, the sudden decrease in demand has brought huge losses to the poultry farmers.

The poultry farmers spend around Rs 90 to raise one-kilogram of chicken which is now being sold for Rs 66 to the chicken traders.

On the other hand, the prices of eggs has also seen a dip in the prices in a week. Last week, the price of one egg was Rs 4.56 which now slipped to Rs 3.59.