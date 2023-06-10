Chicken prices reach record level in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: If you are a chicken then this news is certainly not good as the chicken price in Hyderabad has reached a record level. The chicken prices usually come down in Summer as the hens get killed due to extreme heat or the temperature.

The demand for chicken is usually high in Summer as it a wedding season.

As per the latest updates, the price of skinless chicken is Rs 310 per kg in the retail market. The price will be high in slum areas. Chicken with skin is being sold at Rs 260 to Rs 280.

The prices are varying for the last two weeks. The chicken is being sold on an average of 5 lahks to 7 lakhs per day. Last Sunday, 50 lakh kg chicken was sold in Hyderabad, informed the chicken dealer association member.