Chicken prices skyrocket in Hyderabad as supply chain dwindle

Despite no festivals or marriages, chicken prices went skyrocketing in Hyderabad due to the decrease in supply chain and increase in demand. The increase in the prices related to the poultry transport and the bird feed also resulted in the sudden rise in the price.



On March 28, skinless chicken was sold at Rs 210 per kg and a week after, the price went up to Rs 260 per kg while some are even charging Rs 270 and Rs 280 per kg. On the other hand, the price of live chicken was at Rs 125 on March 28 and it was increased to Rs 160 this week.

Poultry farmers said that the chicken price would go up to Rs 270 this week. The price of chicken is expected to rise further next month in the view of festivals and marriages.

Meanwhile, the price of eggs remained the same in a relief to the consumers. Last Sunday, Rs 60 was charged per dozen of eggs which remained same until this week.