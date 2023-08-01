Live
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
- Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities
Before leaving, the chief minister flagged off Ambulance under the Amma Vodi scheme at Peoples Plaza at Necklace Roads. From here the chief minister reached Begumpet Airport to take special flight to Maharashtra.
Chief Advisor Somesh Kumar, MLA Jeevan Reddy, Civil Supply Corporation Chairman Ravinder Singh, K. Vamsidhar Rao, Shankar Anna Dondge, Manik Rao Kadam and others accompanied CM KCR.
