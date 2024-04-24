Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for V-P visit

Hyderabad: State chief secretary A Santhi Kumari has instructed the officials to make all arrangements in a befitting manner for the visit of Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar to the state on April 26. The chief secretary held a coordination meeting with the officials on Tuesday and took stock of the arrangements.

During his travel, the Vice-President will visit Genome Valley and attend a private function before leaving for New Delhi on the same day.

She directed the police department to make adequate security, traffic and bandobast arrangements as per the blue book. The health department was instructed to provide medical assistance, adequate medical staff at all the venues and other facilities in coordination with the police and protocol department. The R&B department was told to undertake repair of the roads used by the V-P.

The Energy department was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Similarly, the Fire Services department was told to provide adequate fire fighting equipment. Santhi Kumari directed the officials of all line departments to work in close coordination and ensure that the visit of the Vice-President is organised in a smooth and satisfactory manner. DGP Ravi Gupta, principal secretary (Revenue) Navin Mittal, secretary to Governor B Venkatesham, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, secretary of Health Christina Chongthu, GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose, TSSPDCL MD Musharraf Faruqui and other officials attended the meeting.