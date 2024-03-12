Chief Secy reviews arrangements for women’s conference

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the State Women's Conference to be held at Secunderabad Parade Grounds. During a meeting held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, CS said that as nearly one lakh self-help women members are participating in this women's conference, appropriate arrangements should be made so that they do not face any difficulties.

The Chief Secretary directed that adequate seats, drinking water, mobile toilets and other infrastructure should be provided in the premises. She directed that parking facilities should be arranged for the buses coming from the respective districts near the premises and measures should be taken so that they can reach the seats designated for them in the premises by installing signboards at the gates. She stated that adequate seating arrangements should be made for public representatives and participating women in the conference. Instructions were given to the officials on setting up mike system, barricading, special queue lines etc.,

DGP Ravi Gupta, Additional DG Abhilash Bist, City Police Commissioner Srinivasa Reddy, Principal Secretary PR & RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, Municipal Department Director Divya, Panchayat Raj Department Commissioner Anita Ramachandran, District Collector Hyderabad, Anu Deep, Medchal Malkajgiri Collector Gautam were present in this meeting. Cultural Department Director Mamidi Hari Krishna, City Additional Police Commissioner Vikram Singh Mann, Roads and Buildings Department Engineer-in-Chief Ganapathy Reddy and other officials also participated.