Chilkur chief priest seeks PM's help to protect Hindu beliefs in Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji head priest and Temple Protection Movement convener CS Rangarajan on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and protect the ancient belief systems of the Hindu religion in Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to the PM, he said the Centre should intervene and protect the ancient belief systems of Hindus. He said the traditional archakas in various temples were being retired, removed and in their place, atheistic, political persons were being appointed as archakas with an ill-thought-out move which goes against the Supreme Court decision in this regard.

"We cannot let non-believers destroy the Hindu religion 'deity, cannot in law consent to anything which may amount to an extinction of the deity itself'. This is an important principle of law that the Supreme Court established and was reiterated in Shri Padmanabha Swamy Temple case," he stated.

Rangarajan said the TN government claims that its latest temple reform removes thorn in the heart of Periyar. "No deity will accept reforms in worship system prescribed by it in Aagamas from an atheist. It is a basic common sense matter. Periyar in his lifetime treated Hindu deities with contempt. In 1953 he broke Lord Ganesha idols and made his followers in thousands do the same. He ill-treated and spoke ill of Lord Rama. In 1971 in Salem Lord Rama and Hindu deities were disrespected in a manner that is unspeakable," he pointed out. Rangarajan said the fact that followers of only Sanatana Dharma decreased while followers of Christianity and Islam increased due to Periyar effect demonstrates the selective nature of the targeting of Hindu deities. "It is thus very clear by applying common sense that TN temple reform in the name of Periyar is a thorn in the heart of Hindu deities and can never have their consent.

"The Centre is duty bound by constitutional morality inclusive of raja dharma to not allow implementation of the TN Periyar reforms till such a time as the important dispute regarding the deity rights under Article 363 is resolved.", Rangarajan added.