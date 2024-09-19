  • Menu
Choreographer Jani Master Arrested in Goa, Faces Extradition to Hyderabad

x
Highlights

Choreographer Jani Master has been arrested by the Cyberabad SOT police in Goa.

Choreographer Jani Master has been arrested by the Cyberabad SOT police in Goa. The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation, and Jani Master has been brought before a Goa court.

The police have obtained a PT (Preventive) warrant for his transfer, and Jani Master is scheduled to be moved to Hyderabad. He is expected to appear before the Upparapalli Court in Hyderabad tomorrow.

The arrest marks a significant development in the case involving Jani Master, and authorities are closely monitoring the proceedings.

