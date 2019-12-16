Trending :
Christians peace-loving people: Akula Rajender

Former MLA of Malkajgiri Akula Rajender said that Christians are known to be peace-loving citizens. He was addressing Christians during the pre-...

Malkajgiri: Former MLA of Malkajgiri Akula Rajender said that Christians are known to be peace-loving citizens. He was addressing Christians during the pre- Christmas celebrations held at his residence on Monday.

As part of the celebrations, Akula Rajender cut a cake and extended Christmas greetings to all. Sherla Anil presided over the programme. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he had been organising Christmas celebrations at his residence for the last nine years. He urged Christians to pray for all-round development of the state and the country.

Christian Leaders Samuel, Jerusalem Mathaiah, pastors of various churches Vijay Kumar, Bakka Yellaiah, Anand Babu, Sukumar, Timothi, Indira, Sathaiah, Jayakar, Solmon, Vijaya Rani, Dinakaran and others participated in the celebrations.

