CISF holds free medical camp for families of servicemen

HYDERABAD: To help people and family members of servicemen get health check-up on time, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) organised a free health camp at Frances Hospital, near Mamidipalli, Shamshabad on Saturday.

Nearly 2,000 of them, mainly family members of security personnel were counselled by medical experts and screening for BP, sugar, thyroid, orthopaedic and dental issues were done.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Pratyusha, MD of the hospital, said “Free medical check-up camps are essentially important for families of military personnel to diagnose their health condition at an early stage.” Dr Ibrahim and other members of the medical team helped diagnose people to avail free medical check-up. CISF Commandant Kumar Abhishek, medical Officer Jai Singh, Dr Francis Sandeep Kumar, Dr Sunita were present.

