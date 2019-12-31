Citizens Amendment Act not against Indian Muslims: Kishan Reddy

Ashok Nagar: BJP Telangana unit took out a rally in support of the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) which was recently passed in Parliament, at Indira Park on Monday. Union Minster of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, BJP state president Dr K Lakshman and other leaders participated in the rally.

Speaking at the rally, G Kishan Reddy lambasted opposition parties Congress, TRS and MIM for indulging in false propaganda against the CAA to confuse people. He clarified that the CAA was not against Muslims living in India, as claimed by the opposition parties. BJP TS convener for Beti Bachavo Beti Padavao Geeta Murthy, BJP executive member Amrutha and large number of BJP activists participated in the rally.