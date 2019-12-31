Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Citizens Amendment Act not against Indian Muslims: Kishan Reddy

Citizens Amendment Act not against Indian Muslims: Kishan Reddy
Highlights

BJP Telangana unit took out a rally in support of the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) which was recently passed in Parliament, at Indira Park on Monday.

Ashok Nagar: BJP Telangana unit took out a rally in support of the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) which was recently passed in Parliament, at Indira Park on Monday. Union Minster of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, BJP state president Dr K Lakshman and other leaders participated in the rally.

Speaking at the rally, G Kishan Reddy lambasted opposition parties Congress, TRS and MIM for indulging in false propaganda against the CAA to confuse people. He clarified that the CAA was not against Muslims living in India, as claimed by the opposition parties. BJP TS convener for Beti Bachavo Beti Padavao Geeta Murthy, BJP executive member Amrutha and large number of BJP activists participated in the rally.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Smartphone sales unhurt by economic slowdown30 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT

Smartphone sales unhurt by economic slowdown

Air India might be forced to shut down in 6 months
Air India might be forced to shut down in 6 months
Lotus blossoms; shrinks
Lotus blossoms; shrinks
Big Breaking: Fire broke out at PM Narendra Modi
Big Breaking: Fire broke out at PM Narendra Modi' residence at...
Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA
Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA


Top